A Qantas aircraft lands at Sydney after a non-stop test flight from New York in 2019. Photo James D Morgan/New Zealand Herald
Qantas to launch non-stop Sydney-London, New York flights by 2025
- After five years of planning, Qantas said it was ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to operate its ‘Project Sunrise’ flights
- The flights had been set to launch this year, but pandemic delays pushed back plans for what the airline calls ‘the final fix for the tyranny of distance’
Topic | Australia
A Qantas aircraft lands at Sydney after a non-stop test flight from New York in 2019. Photo James D Morgan/New Zealand Herald