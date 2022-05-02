Riot police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: AP
Chinese police will not use Hong Kong-style tactics in Solomon Islands, envoy to Australia says

  • The Pacific island country’s top diplomat to Australia said that China’s police presence under a new security pact was aimed at boosting capabilities
  • It came as Washington announced plans to step up diplomatic engagement with Pacific nations that have not seen US ambassadors or engagement for decades

Updated: 1:32pm, 2 May, 2022

