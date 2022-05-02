A passenger who took a flight from Los Angeles embraces a family member after arriving at Auckland International Airport on Monday. Photo: Jed Bradley/New Zealand Herald via AP
Coronavirus: New Zealand reopens, welcomes back tourists – but not from India or China
- New Zealand reopened on Monday to about 60 visa-waiver countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. Tourists from elsewhere are still barred from entry
- More than 90,000 people booked flights to New Zealand in the seven weeks since the reopening was announced, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
