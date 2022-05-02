A passenger who took a flight from Los Angeles embraces a family member after arriving at Auckland International Airport on Monday. Photo: Jed Bradley/New Zealand Herald via AP
A passenger who took a flight from Los Angeles embraces a family member after arriving at Auckland International Airport on Monday. Photo: Jed Bradley/New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand reopens, welcomes back tourists – but not from India or China

  • New Zealand reopened on Monday to about 60 visa-waiver countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Japan. Tourists from elsewhere are still barred from entry
  • More than 90,000 people booked flights to New Zealand in the seven weeks since the reopening was announced, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press
Associated Press in Wellington

Updated: 3:35pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A passenger who took a flight from Los Angeles embraces a family member after arriving at Auckland International Airport on Monday. Photo: Jed Bradley/New Zealand Herald via AP
A passenger who took a flight from Los Angeles embraces a family member after arriving at Auckland International Airport on Monday. Photo: Jed Bradley/New Zealand Herald via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE