Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland was stabbed multiple times and her body was discovered by police in the boot of her car. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
Elizabeth Zhong murder: Victim’s ex-boyfriend testifies at Fang Sun trial
- David Zheng denies owing money to Zhong, but admits US$50,000 is tied up in a film company they started together, and US$20,000 frozen in Chinese bank account
- Zhong was stabbed more than 20 times during a knife attack in her bedroom in the middle of the night at her east Auckland home
Topic | New Zealand
