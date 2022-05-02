Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland was stabbed multiple times and her body was discovered by police in the boot of her car. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland was stabbed multiple times and her body was discovered by police in the boot of her car. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

Elizabeth Zhong murder: Victim’s ex-boyfriend testifies at Fang Sun trial

  • David Zheng denies owing money to Zhong, but admits US$50,000 is tied up in a film company they started together, and US$20,000 frozen in Chinese bank account
  • Zhong was stabbed more than 20 times during a knife attack in her bedroom in the middle of the night at her east Auckland home

Topic |   New Zealand
The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 6:05pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland was stabbed multiple times and her body was discovered by police in the boot of her car. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
Elizabeth Zhong aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland was stabbed multiple times and her body was discovered by police in the boot of her car. Photo: Handout via New Zealand Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE