US citizen Scott Johnson, 27, was killed in an apparent gay hate crime in 1988. Photo: New South Wales police
Australian man admits he pushed US mathematician off cliff in 1988 gay hate crime

  • Scott White pleaded guilty to murdering Scott Johnson, whose death was dismissed as suicide 34 years ago; he lied about trying to grab him to prevent a fall
  • White’s former wife told the court that her then-husband ‘bragged’ to their children of beating up gay men at the clifftop well-known for meet-ups

Associated Press
Updated: 9:27pm, 2 May, 2022

