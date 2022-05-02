US citizen Scott Johnson, 27, was killed in an apparent gay hate crime in 1988. Photo: New South Wales police
Australian man admits he pushed US mathematician off cliff in 1988 gay hate crime
- Scott White pleaded guilty to murdering Scott Johnson, whose death was dismissed as suicide 34 years ago; he lied about trying to grab him to prevent a fall
- White’s former wife told the court that her then-husband ‘bragged’ to their children of beating up gay men at the clifftop well-known for meet-ups
