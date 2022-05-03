Steve Johnson with his sisters (left) and his wife (second right) arrive at the Supreme Court in Sydney on Monday. Photo: AP
Australian man jailed for 12 years over 1988 cliff murder of gay American
- Scott White was also awarded a non-parole period of 99 months for the murder of mathematician Scott Johnson three decades ago
- Johnson’s death at the base of a Sydney cliff in December 1988 was initially dismissed by police as suicide
Topic | Australia
Steve Johnson with his sisters (left) and his wife (second right) arrive at the Supreme Court in Sydney on Monday. Photo: AP