The Electron rocket blasts off from the Mahia Peninsula launch pad in New Zealand on Tuesday. Photo: Rocket Lab via AP
Helicopter catches falling New Zealand rocket but drops it in the ocean seconds later

  • Rocket Lab, the company behind the feat, said the falling Electron rocket booster was grabbed mid-air by a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter
  • However, the crew was quickly forced to let the rocket go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a boat

Associated Press
Updated: 3:20pm, 3 May, 2022

