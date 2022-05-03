The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji. Photo: Fiji Sun via AP
Fiji court rules US can seize Russian superyacht Amadea
- The 350-foot vessel reportedly belonging to sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov arrived in Fiji last month from Mexico
- The US has focused on confiscating yachts to put the finances of Russian tycoons under strain in a bid to pressure President Putin over the war in Ukraine
Topic | Pacific nations
The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji. Photo: Fiji Sun via AP