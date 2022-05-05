China’s envoy to the Solomons Li Ming (right) and the Pacific nation’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of a Beijing-funded stadium complex in Honiara last month. Photo: AFP
China’s envoy to the Solomons Li Ming (right) and the Pacific nation’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of a Beijing-funded stadium complex in Honiara last month. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Solomons-China security deal: Australia denies rift after Honiara hits out at PM Morrison over ‘invasion’ threat

  • Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Honiara is being ‘threatened with invasion’ after it signed a security agreement with Beijing
  • But Scott Morrison defended Australia’s ties with the Solomons, saying Canberra was still the ‘primary security partner of the island nation’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:48am, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s envoy to the Solomons Li Ming (right) and the Pacific nation’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of a Beijing-funded stadium complex in Honiara last month. Photo: AFP
China’s envoy to the Solomons Li Ming (right) and the Pacific nation’s Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of a Beijing-funded stadium complex in Honiara last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE