Coronavirus: New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern isolates after partner Clarke Gayford tests positive for Covid-19

  • Ardern broke the news on social media and says she will work remotely as she isolates from home for the next seven days
  • A person who travelled from South Africa to New Zealand has been confirmed with the BA.5 variant of Omicron – the country’s first known case of the variant

The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 3:15pm, 8 May, 2022

