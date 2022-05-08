New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford in October 2017. Photo: New Zealand Herald.
Coronavirus: New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern isolates after partner Clarke Gayford tests positive for Covid-19
- Ardern broke the news on social media and says she will work remotely as she isolates from home for the next seven days
- A person who travelled from South Africa to New Zealand has been confirmed with the BA.5 variant of Omicron – the country’s first known case of the variant
