Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government is trailing the opposition in latest opinion polls. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s Scott Morrison says he’ll ‘ensure’ no China base on Solomon Islands

  • China’s growing clout in the Pacific has become a hot political issue in Australia ahead of May 21 elections
  • The China-Solomons deal has not been publicly released but a leaked draft alarmed countries in the region, particularly sections that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomons

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:05pm, 8 May, 2022

