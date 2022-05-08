Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government is trailing the opposition in latest opinion polls. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Scott Morrison says he’ll ‘ensure’ no China base on Solomon Islands
- China’s growing clout in the Pacific has become a hot political issue in Australia ahead of May 21 elections
- The China-Solomons deal has not been publicly released but a leaked draft alarmed countries in the region, particularly sections that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomons
