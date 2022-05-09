Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they appeared on the Oprah show: Photo: TNS
Prince Harry to reveal project based on values of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori
- The British prince is due to reveal a new project he is involved with in an exclusive interview airing on Māori television on Monday tonight
- ‘It’s interesting to hear someone who’s a royal speak about Māori values, given our history … and the current debates,’ presenter Moana Maniapoto said
