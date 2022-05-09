Australia’s Scott Morrison says he’s ‘very aware’ of China’s ‘intrusion’ in the Solomon Islands. Photo: Reuters
Australia ‘very aware’ of China plans for Solomon Islands wharves, says PM Morrison
- A four-page draft maritime cooperation agreement between China and the Solomon Islands was leaked to an Australian newspaper this year
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he’s concerned about the ‘intrusion’ of the Chinese government, and what it could mean for security in the southwest Pacific
