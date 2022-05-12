Elizabeth Zhong, aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland, was stabbed more than 20 times in a grisly murder in November 2020.
Elizabeth Zhong murder: Ex-cop hired by defendant Fang Sun tells New Zealand court he ‘illegally tracked’ Zhong
- Jun “Jimmy” Jin, who was paid to tail Zhong in the months before her death, told a court he knowingly broke the law when he placed a tracking device under her SUV
- The former police officer was hired in July 2020 by Fang Sun, an estranged business partner of Zhong’s who is now on trial for her murder
