Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) with opposition leader Anthony Albanese ahead of the leaders’ debate in Sydney on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Chinese envoy says Solomon Islands pact doesn’t threaten Australia’s security

  • ‘China’s rise should not be seen as a threat to Australia,’ Xiao Qian wrote in an opinion piece amid fears that Beijing will establish a military foothold in the Solomons
  • But Prime Minister Scott Morrison disagreed with Xiao, saying ‘Chinese government interference in the Pacific is of great consequence’

Associated Press
Updated: 7:43pm, 12 May, 2022

