Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) with opposition leader Anthony Albanese ahead of the leaders’ debate in Sydney on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Chinese envoy says Solomon Islands pact doesn’t threaten Australia’s security
- ‘China’s rise should not be seen as a threat to Australia,’ Xiao Qian wrote in an opinion piece amid fears that Beijing will establish a military foothold in the Solomons
- But Prime Minister Scott Morrison disagreed with Xiao, saying ‘Chinese government interference in the Pacific is of great consequence’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) with opposition leader Anthony Albanese ahead of the leaders’ debate in Sydney on Wednesday. Photo: AP