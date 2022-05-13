Trial continues in New Zealand over the murder of businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong. She was stabbed more than 20 times in her bedroom in Aukland in November 2020. Photo: New Zealand Police
Elizabeth Zhong murder: Ex-cop hired by Fang Sun admits tampering with vehicle with body inside
- Jun “Jimmy” Jin, who was paid to tail Zhong in the months before her death, told a court he removed a tracking device from under her SUV after her murder
- The former police officer was hired in July 2020 by Fang Sun, an estranged business partner of Zhong’s who is now on trial for her murder
