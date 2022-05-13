Chinese surveillance ship Haiwangxing had been tracking Australia’s western coastline over the past week. Photo: Australian Defence Department via AP
Australia calls Chinese spy ship’s presence off west coast an ‘aggressive act’
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the navy intelligence ship Haiwangxing’s presence was ‘concerning’ after it sailed close to a military facility in Exmouth
- Defence Minister Peter Dutton questioned the ‘strange timing’ of the vessel’s appearance ahead of the May 21 general election
