New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference in Wellington on May 2. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19
- The leader’s symptoms are moderate and she will isolate at home for seven days, the government said in a statement
- Arden said she was ‘gutted’ to miss two major announcements in parliament next week, but ‘isolating with Covid-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year’
