New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference in Wellington on May 2. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference in Wellington on May 2. Photo: NZ Herald
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

  • The leader’s symptoms are moderate and she will isolate at home for seven days, the government said in a statement
  • Arden said she was ‘gutted’ to miss two major announcements in parliament next week, but ‘isolating with Covid-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:49am, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference in Wellington on May 2. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference in Wellington on May 2. Photo: NZ Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE