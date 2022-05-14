Anti-vaccine mandate protesters in New Zealand. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: NZ vaccine protesters block MP from leaving building until police arrive

  • Leader of New Zealand’s opposition National Party Christopher Luxon unable to leave premises as demonstrators angry about vaccine mandates blocked exit
  • Protest came after a volatile few months for politicians, which seems to be largely driven by those disillusioned with the Government’s Covid policies

The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 5:50pm, 14 May, 2022

