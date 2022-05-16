Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pictured on the campaign trail in Sydney. Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP
Australia ‘lost its way’ in the Pacific as China scaled up influence, says ex-envoy to Solomon Islands
- Retired career diplomat Trevor Sofield said it was ‘inconceivable’ that the Solomons did not trust Australia enough to consult it about the China security pact
- ‘We had a vision’, the former high commissioner told a security summit. ‘But we’ve lost that vision and we’ve lost that trust that we developed over time’
