Australia’s May 21 election: fight with China risks backfiring on Prime Minister Scott Morrison
- Polling has shown the rising cost of living is a far bigger concern for voters, with consumer price gains at the highest in two decades
- Support for the government among Australians of Chinese heritage dropped 14 percentage points to 28 per cent – a faster decline than the broader population
