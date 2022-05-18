Campaign posters displayed outside an early polling station in the Box Hill suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been one of the world’s most outspoken leaders in pushing back against China, and many Australian voters share his concerns. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Australasia

Australia’s May 21 election: fight with China risks backfiring on Prime Minister Scott Morrison

  • Polling has shown the rising cost of living is a far bigger concern for voters, with consumer price gains at the highest in two decades
  • Support for the government among Australians of Chinese heritage dropped 14 percentage points to 28 per cent – a faster decline than the broader population

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:12pm, 18 May, 2022

