Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan Albanese after winning the 2022 Federal Election. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s next prime minister came from humble beginnings; says ‘reach for the stars’
- Anthony Albanese was raised by a single mother on a disability pension; says his domestic policies will draw on life lessons learned from disadvantaged childhood
- His Labor Party also promises to take ‘climate change seriously’ and be consistent with the current administration on Chinese strategic competition in the region
