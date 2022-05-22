A tourist walks past a mural showing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding a lump of coal in Melbourne in 2019. Photo: AFP
Australia votes for climate action with rejection of coal-loving PM Scott Morrison
- The election result represents a remarkable shift. Defeated PM Morrison once mocked Labor by brandishing a lump of coal in parliament to score politics points
- ‘Together we can end the climate wars,’ incoming PM Anthony Albanese said in his victory speech, foreseeing Australia as a ‘renewable energy superpower’
