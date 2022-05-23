New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, will visit the united States. Photo: Bloomberg
New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, will visit the united States. Photo: Bloomberg
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand PM Ardern to visit US to boost exports and lure tourists; border reopening after Covid-19

  • Bilateral trade between the countries was worth about US$12 billion in 2021, with annual growth averaging 5 per cent over the past 15 years
  • US travellers were New Zealand’s third-largest tourism market, forming 10 per cent of total arrivals before the emergence of Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:41am, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, will visit the united States. Photo: Bloomberg
New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, will visit the united States. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE