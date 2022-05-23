Newly sworn-in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with Australian Governor-General David Hurley in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s prime minister ahead of Tokyo Quad meeting

  • Anthony Albanese, the first Labor prime minister since 2013, is heading to Tokyo for a Quad meeting
  • Joining him will be Malaysia-born Penny Wong, the first Australian foreign minister to be born abroad

Reuters

Updated: 8:43am, 23 May, 2022

