Newly sworn-in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with Australian Governor-General David Hurley in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s prime minister ahead of Tokyo Quad meeting
- Anthony Albanese, the first Labor prime minister since 2013, is heading to Tokyo for a Quad meeting
- Joining him will be Malaysia-born Penny Wong, the first Australian foreign minister to be born abroad
