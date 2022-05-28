Samoa PM Fiame Naomi Mataafa and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend an agreements signing ceremony in Apia. Photo: Samoa Observer / AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Samoa signs bilateral agreement with China amid Beijing’s Pacific push

  • The Samoan government said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa met and discussed ‘climate change, the pandemic, and peace and security’
  • China will continue to provide infrastructural development support to various Samoan sectors and there would be a new framework for future projects ‘to be determined and mutually agreed’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:09pm, 28 May, 2022

