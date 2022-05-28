Port Vila, Vanuatu where sea level has risen about 6mm a year since 1993, a rate nearly twice the global average. Photo: Getty Images
Vanuatu declares climate emergency – ‘we are in danger now’ – PM says
- ‘The Earth is already too hot and unsafe. We are in danger now, not just in the future,’ Prime Minister Bob Loughman said; US$1.2 billion needed to cushion impact
- It follows similar declarations by dozens of other countries, including South Pacific neighbour Fiji
