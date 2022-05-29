Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says South Pacific nations have been “very positive” about Canberra’s “re-engagement”. Photo: Pool via Reuters
As China’s Wang Yi visits Fiji, Albanese says previous Australian government ‘dropped the ball’ on the Pacific

  • The prime minister said Australia’s previous government ‘dropped the ball’ on the Pacific, both in terms of aid and also ‘a non-engagement on values’
  • Beijing last month signed a wide-ranging pact with the Solomon Islands that Western governments fear could give China a military foothold in the region

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:56pm, 29 May, 2022

