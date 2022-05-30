Newly elected Leader of the Liberal Party Peter Dutton speaks to the media after a party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peter Dutton, a hardline conservative who claims to be tough on China elected Australia’s opposition leader
- Peter Dutton inherits a Liberal Party decimated by Australia’s May 21 election, when many long-time voters swung to independents who focused on climate change
- As Defence Minister, Dutton often likened China’s expansionist ambitions to Nazi Germany in the 1930s
