New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says China’s “pace of engagement” has increased in the Pacific but defended New Zealand’s own efforts in the region calling the relationship “naturally different”. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand’s Ardern says China’s moves in Pacific ‘not new’ but ‘pace of engagement’ increased, will push US to engage more
- Her comments come as China fell short on a bold plan to have 10 Pacific nations endorse a deal from security to fisheries, that has led to regional concerns
- Ardern is in the US to meet President Joe Biden, and said she would be encouraging Washington to grow their relations in the Pacific
