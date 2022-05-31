Australia’s centre-left Labor party has secured enough seats in the lower house of parliament to govern in its own right, the country’s new prime minister said on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secures outright majority government
- Labor believes it has won 76 of the 151 lower house seats, which means it can form government without the support of independents or minor parties
- Majority lowers risk for Labor to negotiate with 16 cross-benchers to pass legislation, but it will need support for legislation in parliament’s upper house
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Australia’s centre-left Labor party has secured enough seats in the lower house of parliament to govern in its own right, the country’s new prime minister said on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg