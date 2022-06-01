Australia’s new cabinet was sworn in at the nation’s capital on Wednesday with a record number of women in ministerial roles, including the country’s first ever Muslim ministers. Photo: AP
Australia’s Anthony Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet
- Australia’s new federal ministry was sworn into office on Wednesday, with a record number of women that includes religious minorities and Indigenous Aboriginals
- Two of the most important ministries are headed by women, with Penny Wong taking over the Foreign Ministry and Clare O’Neil becoming minister for Home Affairs
