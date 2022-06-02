The partner of Chinese-Australian journalist Cheng Lei -- detained by Beijing authorities since August 2020 -- said he has serious concerns about her declining health behind bars. Photo: Getty Images
Cheng Lei’s partner concerned for health of Australian journalist detained in China since 2020
- Cheng Lei, mother of two and former anchor at state broadcaster CGTN, was formally arrested in February 2021 and charged with ‘supplying state secrets overseas’
- Nick Coyle told Sky News Australia he was concerned about a ‘range of health issues’ his partner faced in prison, which were exacerbated by food restrictions
