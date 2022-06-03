Celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne have once again sparked debate about becoming a republic in Australia and New Zealand. Photo: AP
Australia’s Albanese, New Zealand’s Ardern hail Queen Elizabeth during Jubilee celebration as republic question returns
- Australia’s new government has informally pledged for a referendum on a republic in its next term if it wins a second election
- The republican debate has not gained as much traction in New Zealand, where a 2021 poll found just a third of respondents wanted New Zealand to become a republic
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne have once again sparked debate about becoming a republic in Australia and New Zealand. Photo: AP