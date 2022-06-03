Vets in Indonesia examine cows and buffalo for foot-and-mouth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia fears foot-and-mouth risk as Indonesia outbreak infects 20,000 animals
- More than 20,000 animals have been infected across 16 provinces, raising fears the virus will reach tourist hotspots like Bali and pass to Australian travellers
- The highly contagious disease has not been detected in Australia for more than 100 years, according to the government
