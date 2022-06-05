A P-8 maritime patrol aircraft of the type that Australia said was intercepted by a Chinese jet over the South China Sea last month. Photo: British Ministry of Defence Handout via EPA-EFE
South China Sea: Australia says Chinese jet intercepted surveillance aircraft
- The intercept ‘resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat’, Australia’s defence department said on Sunday
- Canberra said it had raised its concerns with Beijing about the May 26 incident, which involved a Chinese J-16 fighter jet and a RAAF P-8 surveillance plane
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A P-8 maritime patrol aircraft of the type that Australia said was intercepted by a Chinese jet over the South China Sea last month. Photo: British Ministry of Defence Handout via EPA-EFE