A P-8 maritime patrol aircraft of the type that Australia said was intercepted by a Chinese jet over the South China Sea last month. Photo: British Ministry of Defence Handout via EPA-EFE
South China Sea: Australia says Chinese jet intercepted surveillance aircraft

  • The intercept ‘resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat’, Australia’s defence department said on Sunday
  • Canberra said it had raised its concerns with Beijing about the May 26 incident, which involved a Chinese J-16 fighter jet and a RAAF P-8 surveillance plane

Reuters
Reuters in Sydney

Updated: 10:22am, 5 Jun, 2022

