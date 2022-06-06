Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian government has reached out to Beijing to raise concerns over what he described as a “dangerous maneuver” between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian surveillance plane over the South China Sea. Photo: dpa
Australia-China relations: Albanese reaches out to Beijing over fighter jet encounter
- PM raised concerns with Beijing over a ‘dangerous manoeuvre’ between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian surveillance plane over the South China Sea
- Last week, the Canadian military reported similar incidents to the Australian encounter, claiming Chinese jets had repeatedly buzzed their surveillance planes
