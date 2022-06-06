An Australian court ordered Google to pay a former lawmaker US$515,000, saying its failure to take down a YouTuber’s “relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign” of videos drove him out of politics. Photo: AFP
‘Nothing less than hate speech’: Google ordered to pay Australian politician US$515,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
- Australian court ordered Google pay John Barilaro US$515,000 saying its failure to take down a YouTuber’s ‘racist, abusive’ videos drove him out of politics
- Monday’s ruling is one of the first where Google was deemed an active publisher – via YouTube – of content that defamed an elected official
