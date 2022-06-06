The Sydney funnel-web spider can kill someone within an hour. But one spider hunter is helping efforts to produce an antidote to the spider’s venom. Photo: Australian Reptile Park/AFP
In Australia, one man is on the hunt for the world’s most dangerous spider

  • The Sydney funnel-web spider has made it into the Guinness World Records as the most poisonous spider in the world, and its bite can kill someone within an hour
  • Australian Scott Johnson is helping efforts to produce an antidote to the spider’s venom

dpa

Updated: 3:58pm, 6 Jun, 2022

