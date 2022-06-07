A KFC outlet is seen in Melbourne’s central business district. Photo: AFP
Australia’s lettuce shortage forces KFC to put cabbage in its burgers
- Heavy flooding across the east coast wiped out much of Australia’s crop lettuce earlier this year, sending prices soaring as supply chain disruptions persist
- A head of iceberg lettuce now costs around US$8.65 in the supermarket. Shoppers have reported paying steeper prices for other produce, too
