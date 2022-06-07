New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says don’t patronise the Pacific islands. Photo: AP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says don’t patronise the Pacific islands. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Pacific tensions: New Zealand leaders call for less ‘patronising’ approach to island nations

  • Pacific countries can make their own decisions about engaging with China, and it is inappropriate to dictate to them, Jacinda Ardern says
  • Beijing reportedly sought a Pacific agreement with 10 nations, which has intensified geopolitical debate about the influence major powers have in the region

The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 7:08pm, 7 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says don’t patronise the Pacific islands. Photo: AP
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says don’t patronise the Pacific islands. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE