A P-8A maritime patrol aircraft of the type Australia said was intercepted in ‘international airspace’ over the South China Sea is seen from the cockpit of another plane. Photo: SAC James Skerrett/British Ministry of Defence Handout via EPA-EFE
South China Sea: Australia PM insists Chinese jet’s ‘very dangerous’ intercept of patrol plane was in ‘international airspace’
- Australia said the Chinese plane cut in front of its patrol aircraft and released aluminium strips known as chaff, some of which was ingested into its engines
- China’s defence ministry said the Australian aircraft came near the airspace of the disputed Paracel Islands, threatening China’s sovereignty and security
