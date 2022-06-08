A P-8A maritime patrol aircraft of the type Australia said was intercepted in ‘international airspace’ over the South China Sea is seen from the cockpit of another plane. Photo: SAC James Skerrett/British Ministry of Defence Handout via EPA-EFE
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

South China Sea: Australia PM insists Chinese jet’s ‘very dangerous’ intercept of patrol plane was in ‘international airspace’

  • Australia said the Chinese plane cut in front of its patrol aircraft and released aluminium strips known as chaff, some of which was ingested into its engines
  • China’s defence ministry said the Australian aircraft came near the airspace of the disputed Paracel Islands, threatening China’s sovereignty and security

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:02am, 8 Jun, 2022

