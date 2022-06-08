Nearly half of New Zealand’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly in the form of methane expelled by livestock. Photo: Valerie Teh
New Zealand plans to charge farmers for sheep and cow burps to curb methane emissions
- The proposal would make New Zealand, which has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep, the first country to make farmers pay for emissions from livestock
- More than half of all greenhouse gas emissions come from the agriculture sector in the nation of 5 million people – mostly in the form of methane
