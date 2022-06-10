New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Pacific nations can better rebuff China’s advances if they work collectively. Photo: The New Zealand Herald
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Pacific nations can better rebuff China’s advances if they work collectively. Photo: The New Zealand Herald
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern says collective effort needed to rebuff China’s advances in Pacific

  • Ardern said China’s presence in the area is not new, but Beijing’s recent propositions showed island nations should stick together to advance regional interests
  • China last month reportedly sought a regional deal with at least 10 Pacific island nations on matters including policing, biometrics, and scholarships

Updated: 9:41am, 10 Jun, 2022

