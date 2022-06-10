New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Pacific nations can better rebuff China’s advances if they work collectively. Photo: The New Zealand Herald
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern says collective effort needed to rebuff China’s advances in Pacific
- Ardern said China’s presence in the area is not new, but Beijing’s recent propositions showed island nations should stick together to advance regional interests
- China last month reportedly sought a regional deal with at least 10 Pacific island nations on matters including policing, biometrics, and scholarships
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Pacific nations can better rebuff China’s advances if they work collectively. Photo: The New Zealand Herald