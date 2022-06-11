The HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy. File photo: AFP
Australia reaches US$584m settlement with France’s Naval Group for axing submarine deal
- PM Anthony Albanese said the French firm had agreed to a ‘fair and an equitable settlement’ for ending the multibillion-dollar contract
- Former leader Scott Morrison scrapped the deal in favour of a pact to buy US or British nuclear-powered submarines, amid China’s increasing activities in the region
