The HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy. File photo: AFP
The HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy. File photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australia reaches US$584m settlement with France’s Naval Group for axing submarine deal

  • PM Anthony Albanese said the French firm had agreed to a ‘fair and an equitable settlement’ for ending the multibillion-dollar contract
  • Former leader Scott Morrison scrapped the deal in favour of a pact to buy US or British nuclear-powered submarines, amid China’s increasing activities in the region

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:30am, 11 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy. File photo: AFP
The HMAS Waller, a Collins-class submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE