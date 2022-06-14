Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that China ‘needs to remove sanctions’ on trade to improve bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia-China relations: Albanese says Beijing must lift sanctions on exports to reset ties
- Anthony Albanese told reporters on Tuesday that Sunday’s meeting between high-level officials was ‘a good thing’ that had been ‘missing’ under his predecessor
- But he said any further warming of relations would depend on China removing trade sanctions and barriers on Australian exports
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that China ‘needs to remove sanctions’ on trade to improve bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg