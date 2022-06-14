Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that China ‘needs to remove sanctions’ on trade to improve bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that China ‘needs to remove sanctions’ on trade to improve bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Australasia

Australia-China relations: Albanese says Beijing must lift sanctions on exports to reset ties

  • Anthony Albanese told reporters on Tuesday that Sunday’s meeting between high-level officials was ‘a good thing’ that had been ‘missing’ under his predecessor
  • But he said any further warming of relations would depend on China removing trade sanctions and barriers on Australian exports

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:04pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that China ‘needs to remove sanctions’ on trade to improve bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that China ‘needs to remove sanctions’ on trade to improve bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE