Covid-19 test requirements for travellers heading for New Zealand look set to be scrapped from early next week. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
Coronavirus: New Zealand to eliminate pre-departure Covid-19 tests for incoming passengers
- Scrapping the requirement would bring New Zealand into line with a growing number of countries that have done away with Covid tests
- Travel and tourism industries have been pushing hard to allow vaccinated travellers to be avoid tests which must be supervised and are costly and disruptive
