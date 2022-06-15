Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced her third visit to the Pacific in a month, the latest diplomatic step-up by Canberra in the region as the Chinese government also seeks to expand its influence. Photo: Handout/Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs/AFP
Australia
Australia-China relations: Canberra’s foreign minister Penny Wong to travel to Solomon Islands amid China security pact concerns

  • Penny Wong described the deal between the Solomon Islands and China as Australia’s greatest foreign policy failure since World War II
  • Australia and New Zealand had traditionally been seen as the partners of choice in the region, but China has been making diplomatic inroads in recent years

Reuters

Updated: 12:04pm, 15 Jun, 2022

