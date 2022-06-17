Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the Solomon Islands to discuss security concerns following the Pacific Island nations recent security pact with China. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

China-Australia relations: Canberra’s top diplomat Penny Wong visits Solomon Islands to address Beijing security concerns

  • Trip marks the first visit to the Solomons by an Australian foreign minister since the island nation sealed a security pact in April with China
  • China and the Solomon Islands have each dismissed fears among the US and its allies that it could lead to the construction of a Chinese military base

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:11pm, 17 Jun, 2022

