Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says her nation can deal with its own security issues. Photo: REUTERS
Pacific can deal with its own security issues, China ‘offers economic opportunities’ – Samoa PM
- ‘China [is] a huge market, in purchasing power’ Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said, and would consider the benefits any pact would bring the island nations
- China’s growing influence and potential for militarisation in the Pacific has fanned concerns among Australia, New Zealand and the United States
