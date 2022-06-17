Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says her nation can deal with its own security issues. Photo: REUTERS
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says her nation can deal with its own security issues. Photo: REUTERS
Asia /  Australasia

Pacific can deal with its own security issues, China ‘offers economic opportunities’ – Samoa PM

  • ‘China [is] a huge market, in purchasing power’ Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said, and would consider the benefits any pact would bring the island nations
  • China’s growing influence and potential for militarisation in the Pacific has fanned concerns among Australia, New Zealand and the United States

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says her nation can deal with its own security issues. Photo: REUTERS
Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says her nation can deal with its own security issues. Photo: REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE